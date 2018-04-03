LG G7 to feature dedicated AI button, f/1.5 aperture camera: Report

LG G7 will have a rear camera with a f/1.5 aperture and a dedicated AI button. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 will have a rear camera with a f/1.5 aperture and a dedicated AI button. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG will launch its G7 flagship smartphones in South Korea at the end of April, reports ET News. Reservations for the high-end smartphone will begin a week later and the G7 is expected to reach the market in mid-May. The report says the G7 will be made available through all three major network providers in South Korea.

LG G7 is the company’s first smartphone with an M-LCD display, which will be 35 per cent more energy efficient than the normal LCD display. The decision to go with an M-LCD display has been taken to reduce costs, the report said. Moreover, LG confirmed that the G7 will be priced competitively as the company has managed to reduce the cost by using an LCD panel over an OLED display.

It has been reported that the G7 will come with a dedicated button for AI, which will allow users to enabled Q Lens, Q Voice, and Google Assistant. The report states that the G7 will have a rear camera with a f/1.5 aperture, which is the same as the aperture on the Galaxy S9.

Goodbye, LG G7. Hello, LG G7 ThinQ. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 3, 2018

LG is the latest company to launch a smartphone with the controversial “notch” design, similar to the iPhone X. While specifications haven’t been confirmed, LG G7 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM, up to 128GB storage, and dual cameras on the back. If a new leak from Evan Blass is to be believed, the G7 will be called the G7 ThinQ. This is the second smartphone with the ThinQ branding; the V30S ThinQ was introduced at the MWC 2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd