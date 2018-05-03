LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6: Specs comparison, price, and more

LG G7 ThinQ promises to be much better compared to the G6. Here’s a comparison between the two smartphones. LG G7 ThinQ promises to be much better compared to the G6. Here’s a comparison between the two smartphones.

LG G7 ThinQ has been launched, it’s first flagship smartphone of the year. The top-end smartphone focuses on AI and display as key differentiators. LG G7 ThinQ aims to take on the Apple iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9+ – the two most popular flagships of 2018. The G7 ThinQ succeeds the G6 that made its debut in February 2017 and was the first smartphone to come with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The new model comes with a snappy Snapdragon 845 processor and improved cameras, but the G6 is still very much a solid phone. Let’s see if the LG G7 ThinQ is worth replacing the G6.

LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6: Design, display

The G6 has a metal and glass design, with rounded corners and slim bezels around the top and bottom of the display. The device weighs in at 168 grams and is rated at IP68, which means it is water and dust resistant. Plus, the phone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Despite being a new device, the G7 ThinQ still appears to be no different from the G6. Both devices sport metal and glass designs. However, the addition of a notch completely changes the game. Like the iPhone X, LG G7 ThinQ has a notch above the screen. The South Korean major is marketing a notch as a “second display”, which can be hide or customise depending on your choice. Similar to the G6, LG G7 ThinQ offers IP68 water and dust protection and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

LG G6 offers a 5.7-inch IPS screen with a Quad HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It also supports HDR 10 and Dolby Vision. LG G7 ThinQ uses a 6.1-inch Super Bright MLCD+ display (3120 x 1440) with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. The G7 ThinQ is, of course, much brighter than the company’s previous flagships with brightness up to a 1,000 nits.

LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6: Performance, battery

LG G6 was launched in the market with a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory, with microSD card support. The phone came with a 3300mAh non-removable battery, which is charged via USB Type-C port with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

LG G7 ThinQ is powered by a Snapdragon 845 and it should be significantly faster than the G6’s Snapdragon 821 SoC. The company is selling the standard variant of the G7 ThinQ with 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and microSD support (up to 2TB). Meanwhile, the G7 ThinQ gets 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, and microSD support (up to 2TB).

The LG G7 ThinQ’s battery life has been reduced, however. The flagship has a 3000mAh battery inside versus the G6’s 3300mAh cell. And yes, fast charging is still included.

LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6: Camera

LG G6 has a dual-camera setup with two 13MP snappers, and one of which offers a 125-degree field of view. The G7 ThinQ has two dual 16MP cameras, with the ability to take wide-angle shots. However, this time around the focus is on the low-light photography. LG has also added AI features into the camera, similar to the V30 ThinQ Edition. On the front, the G7 ThinQ has an 8MP wide-angle lens camera.

LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6: Software

The G6 was launched with Android Nougat with LG’s UX 6.0 over the top. The G7 ThinQ has been launched with Android 8.0, and this time around there is a dedicated Google Assistant button. The button does work exactly how it should work, a long press activates the digital assistant.

LG G7 ThinQ vs LG G6: Price

Given that the G6 has an old hardware, you can buy the smartphone for less than Rs 30,000. It is still a nice option, if you want a phone with a good looking design and decent performance. And you would like to opt for the G7 ThinQ, I insist you wait for a few more months. There’s no word on the device’s availability in India, but I believe the phone will cost in the vicinity of Rs 50,000 when it becomes available.

