LG G7 ThinQ comes with a dedicated Google Assistant button and iPhone X-like notch

LG G7 ThinQ has been made official, the company’s latest flagship smartphone. The announcement was made during an event held in New York. This is the first Android smartphone to feature a dedicated Google Assistant button, plus LG also includes AI camera functionality. LG is yet to announce when it plans to bring the flagship smartphone to India, but said the device will arrive in South Korea in the “coming months” followed by a launch in Europe, North America and Asia.

The G7 ThinQ isn’t really a breathtaking smartphone. It is a solid phone nonetheless, with a mix of good specifications and a decent design. LG G7 ThinQ sports a 6.1-inch LCD display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels. Perhaps the notable features of the display is that offers a “Super Bright” mode which can increase the brightness up to 1,000 nits. Also, the screen comes with a notch which the company says can be covered or customise depending on your preference.

The rest of the specifications are pretty much standard. You will get a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM/64GB storage or 6GB RAM/128GB storage, microSD card support, a 3,000mAh battery, IP68 certification, and will be running Android Oreo. The camera on the phone offers a 16MP primary sensor at f/1.6 aperture, with a wide-angle 107° 16MP shooter at a f/1.9 aperture. On the front, there’s also an 8MP snapper with a f/1.9 sensor. LG says it has added AI functionality into G7 ThinQ’s camera, which works just like the Huawei P20 Pro. So basically, it automatically adjusts camera settings based on what you’re shooting.

The G7 ThinQ also has a dedicated button which will let you open Google Assistant. Users will even able to launch Google Lens with a double-tap using the dedicated button. It is worth noting that you cannot customise this dedicated Google Assistant button yet.

Thankfully, LG has retained a 3.5mm headphone jack. Even the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus feature a headphone jack. Plus, it also has a Hi-Fi Quad DAC as well. The company also claims the G7 ThinkQ will be louder than other smartphones in its league, because of the new “Boombox” system. The device comes in New Platinum Gray, New Aurora Black, New Moroccan Blue, and, Raspberry Rose colour options.

LG hasn’t had a hit smartphone for a while now, and the company hopes the G7 ThinQ could change its fortunes in the premium mobile segment. However, it won’t be easy for LG to grab attention with the latest G7 ThinQ. After all, the competition in the high-end of the segment is getting much more fierce. LG ThinQ will be pitted against the Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and Huawei P20 Pro. The latter one is the world’s first phone with a triple Leica camera setup. LG ThinQ will also face competition from the upcoming OnePlus 6, which will launch in London on May 16.

