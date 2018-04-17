LG G7 ThinQ press render leaked, shows off a ‘notch’ and slim bezels

LG G7 ThinQ will succeed the G6, which made its debut last year. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter) LG G7 ThinQ will succeed the G6, which made its debut last year. (Image credit: Evan Blass/Twitter)

LG G7 ThinQ has been confirmed and the device will make its debut in New York on May 2. While we do know that the flagship smartphone is coming and it will come embedded with AI capabilities, but we still don’t know a lot of details about the phone. Now, a new LG G7 ThinQ render has been leaked online, courtesy of Evan Blass.

The leaked render shows a device similar to the LG G6, with rounded corners and slimmer bezels on the top and bottom of the device. There’s also a ‘notch’ on the top of the display, similar to the iPhone X. While the back of the phone is not visible, but previous reports have suggested that it will have a vertically-stacked dual camera and a fingerprint scanner below it.

Also read: Nokia 7 Plus review: The no-nonsense Android smartphone

We have heard a number of rumoured about the G7 ThinQ, which will succeed the previous generation G6 smartphone. As per reports, the high-end phone will have a 6-inch QHD+ OLED display, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The device is also expected to come with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and a 3000mAh battery fitted inside.

LG G7 ThinQ will feature dual rear cameras on the back, comprising of a 16MP primary shooter and another 16MP secondary camera. LG is positioning artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront with the G7 and perhaps why the mention of the ‘ThinQ’ branding.

Also read: LG G7 ThinQ officially confirmed, will launch in New York on May 2

LG G7 ThinQ will be a break or make device for the South Korean major, which has been struggling in the smartphone segment. Its last few flagships, be it the G6, G5 or the latest V30 have failed to make an impression in the market. In comparison, LG’s arch-rival in the handset business Samsung continues to command the top position in the global smartphone market.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd