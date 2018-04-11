LG G7 ThinQ officially confirmed, will launch in New York on May 2

LG G7 ThinQ will officially launch in New York on May 2. (Image credit: LG) LG G7 ThinQ will officially launch in New York on May 2. (Image credit: LG)

LG has officially confirmed that its next-generation flagship, the G7 ThinQ, will launch in early May. The company said it will hold an event in New York on May 2 to mark the debut of the flagship smartphone. The May 2 launch will be followed by another press event, and that will happen in South Korea on May 3. LG G7 ThinQ will succeed the G6, which was unveiled at the MWC 2017.

As speculated, LG G7 ThinQ will be the first G-series smartphone to adopt the ThinQ brand name. LG didn’t say much about the phone’s specifications in its official statement, but it did confirm that the flagship device will come with a range of artificial intelligence features. This is the second smartphone from LG to come with the ThinQ branding. LG V30s ThinQ, released earlier this year, was an update to the original V30 with better memory and AI features.

A lot has been said and written about the G7 ThinQ for quite a while. The smartphone is rumored to come with a bezel-less display and the controversial notch on the top. Otherwise, LG G7 ThinQ is shaping to be a beast, like another flagship smartphone of 2018. It is expected to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor, dual cameras on the back, and a fingerprint scanner underneath those cameras. It is said to come with Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box.

LG had reportedly planned to release the G7 ThinQ at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona earlier this year. However, the company decided to push the release date of the G7 ThinQ. LG G7 will compete with the likes of Apple iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Huawei P20 Pro, and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S. Interestingly, OnePlus is also planning to hold the launch event in early May to mark the debut of the OnePlus 6. The latter smartphone will come with an edge-to-edge display, a notch above the screen, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor.

