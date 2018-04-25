LG G7 ThinQ to sport a 6.1-inch QHD+ display with 1000 nits

LG G7 ThinQ’s 6.1-inch QHD+ LCD display is claimed to offer the screen brightness of up to 1,000 nits. LG G7 ThinQ’s 6.1-inch QHD+ LCD display is claimed to offer the screen brightness of up to 1,000 nits.

LG G7 ThinQ will feature a ‘Super Bright’ display, and a ‘New second screen’ option. The information has been confirmed by LG. The company says the G7 ThinQ will get a 6.1-inch QHD+ (3120 x 1440) LCD display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, as well as a ‘notch’ like the iPhone X.

The G7 ThinQ is equipped with a high-resolution screen that displays the brightest and richest color among smartphones. It added that the ‘Super Bright’ settings come by increasing the background transmittance of the LCD, without compromising on battery usage. In addition, LG will offer a ‘brightness boost’ function, which it claims can extend the screen brightness to 1,000 nits.

Also read: LG G7 ThinQ press render leaked, shows off a ‘notch’ and slim bezels

In addition, LG has offered its ‘New second screen’ feature, which will work similar to the one seen on the V30. The ‘New second screen’ adds a status bar to the main screen, and increases its visibility. Users will be able to adjust the settings, to select the type and function of display. LG will also offer a ‘smarter display’ that the company says will enhance picture quality, without affecting battery. This can be enhanced by a new mode that will allow users to adjust RGB, along with colour temperature, saturation, hue and sharpness. Other modes enabled by the smarter display will include a battery-efficient ‘Eco’ mode, as well as sports mode, cinema mode and a game mode.

LG G7 ThinQ is likely to feature a Snapdragon 845 processor coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB internal memory, and a 3000mAh battery. It should come with a dual-camera setup and run Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box. LG G7 ThinQ will be pitted against the iPhone X, Galaxy S9+, and P20 Pro. The G7 ThinQ is scheduled for a May 2 launch in New York, while it will debut in Seoul on May 3.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd