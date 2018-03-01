LG G7 spotted at MWC 2018 with iPhone X-like notch, Snapdragon 845 SoC

LG G7 was shown off at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 was shown off at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG has showcased its G7 flagship smartphone at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, but it could be the canceled version of the device. Israeli publication Ynet.co.il (via Evan Blass) published a video of the phone. It’s labeled as the “G7” with a large display, dual rear cameras, and an iPhone X-like notch above the display.

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass believes this might be the device that has been scrapped in favour of another phone codenamed “Judy”. Ynet reported that this particular canceled model has a glass back and an iPhone X-like notch to house the front-facing camera. Asus’ recently launched the ZenFone 5Z is the first smartphone from the mainstream manufacturer to feature a notch just above the display, similar to Apple’s most-expensive iPhone X.

The publication further said the scrapped version of the G7 features a 6-inch OLED display 3120 x 1440 with a 19:5:9 aspect ratio, dual 16MP rear cameras with f/1.6 and f/1.9 apertures, and include an 8MP front camera. It also features a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, and a 3000mAh battery inside.

Evan Blass had previously reported that LG is once again working on a new smartphone, dubbed the “Judy”. The “Judy” smartphone is said to come in June, featuring a 6.1-inch MLCD+ display (18:9), a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB RAM, dual 16MP rear snappers, wireless charging, IP68 durability, and camera AI.

This is interesting. Article/video from an Israeli journo at MWC showcasing the LG G7 (Neo). May be the device LG scrapped in favor of Judy. [h/t: @Hanan_haber]http://t.co/fNng7jw9As — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 28, 2018

It has been speculated that LG is considering to rename to its G-series. According to LG’s Vice Chairman and CEO Jo Seong-jin, the company will not launch new flagship smartphone“ just because other rivals do”. The G7 was earlier rumoured to launch at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona, but it was later revealed that the company had delayed the release of the G7.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd