LG G7 not delayed after all, launch ‘on schedule’: Report

LG has denied reports that its G7 flagship has been delayed. Instead, the company says the launch is on schedule. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG has denied reports that its G7 flagship has been delayed. Instead, the company says the launch is on schedule. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

The launch of the G7 has been a subject of debate, and it looks LG wants to end the confusion once and for all. In a statement provided to Android Central, LG has categorically denied rumours of redesigning the next generation flagship “from scratch”. The company has, in fact, said the launch of the G7 is “on schedule”.

“The successor to the G6 is on schedule and the official name will be announced when the time is right. Until then, reports of a decision being made on the timing and name are all speculative“, it says.

This clearly indicates that the G7 has not been delayed after all, as the company is still very much committed to the project. Reports in the past have claimed that the successor to the G6 might be delayed until April. This comes after Jo Seong-jin, Vice Chairman and CEO of LG, ordering the redesign of the existing G7 hardware. According to a recent report from The Korean Herald, LG will skip the launch of the G7 at the Mobile World Congress in late February. Instead, the company intends to bring a new variant of the V30 with several augmented reality enhancements at the MWC 2018.

Also read: LG G7 to be redesigned from ‘scratch’, launch delayed till April: Report

The original LG G6 was launched last year at the Mobile World Congress, but LG’s statement claims the launch of the G7 will happen “when the time is right”. While the South Korean major hasn’t given an exact release date of the G7, but we can safely assume that the launch won’t happen in Barcelona. There’s not much information is available regarding the G7’s specifications, we do know that the flagship will come sporting a 6-inch OLED bezel-less screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM, either 64 or 128GB storage, Android 8.1 Oreo, iris scanner, and dual-cameras on the back.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd