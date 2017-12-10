LG G7 might come with advanced iris scanner for facial recognition, patent reveals

LG G7 is said to feature an advanced iris scanner for facial recognition. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 is said to feature an advanced iris scanner for facial recognition. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG G7 is said to feature an advanced iris scanner for facial recognition. It will not only unlock the phone, but also helps in protecting private information. The information has been revealed through a new patent first seen by LetsGoDigital.

The patent is for biometric authentication like usual, but it offers a few extra security features. For instance, the sensor will adjust its reading based on ambient light. It simply means that the iris scanner will work in both dark and light conditions. And given the fact that iris changes in size depending on the light, you will be able to use the iris scanner to unlock the phone regardless of the lightning conditions. Additionally, the G7’s iris scanner may ask you to follow a series of dots with your eyes, ensuring that the scanner can’t make a fool by a photograph and making it much harder to break the security and steal important information.

This isn’t the first time we’re hearing that LG is planning to add an iris scanner in the phone. Even before the arrival of the G5, it was speculated that the device might get an iris scanner. However, the smartphone came into the market with a fingerprint scanner but an iris scanner was missing. It’s hard not to believe that the company is working out a way to add an iris scanner in the upcoming flagship. The real question is when we’re going to see it, and with it its competitors have already added their biometric authentications on the phones, we can expect the company to follow the suite with the G7 in 2018.

As for its specifications and features of the G7 are concerned, it’s believed that the device is likely to feature an OLED 18:9 display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, and a dual camera setup on the back. There are already rumours of the G7 getting launched at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January next year.

