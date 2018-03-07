LG G7 leaked renders show iPhone X-like notch, dual rear cameras

LG G7 will reportedly have an iPhone X-like notch above the display. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG G7 will reportedly have an iPhone X-like notch above the display. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

We’ve been hearing that LG won’t call its next-generation flagship phone the G7, and that the South Korean major has scrapped its plans to continue with the existing hardware. Now it looks as though, the G7 smartphone has appeared ahead of the launch. Renders of the G7 have been leaked by Technobuffalo, and they give us a clear look at the design language of the company’s upcoming smartphone. These renders aren’t official but rather made by Benjamin Geskin, who has a profound record of leaking smartphones well in advance.

Based on the renders, it is evident that the G7 will mimic the design language of the iPhone X, Apple’s premium smartphone. Interestingly, the device has an iPhone X-like notch above the display and a full-screen design. Though this isn’t the first time we’re hearing that LG chose to copy the iPhone X’s design. At this year’s Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the Israeli publication Ynet had spotted the G7 prototype with a 6-inch display and a familiar iPhone X-inspired “notch”.

Looking at the rear of the device, the G7 will apparently come with dual cameras and a fingerprint scanner. This shows that LG won’t add an in-display fingerprint scanner, like the Vivo X20 Plus UD. Additionally, the report sheds light on the specifications of the G7 which include a 6-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage.

LG G7 was previously rumoured to launch at the MWC 2018 in Barcelona. Popular leaker Evan Blass believes the G7 is internally known as “Judy” and the official launch is slated to happen in June.

