LG G7 could launch in January at CES 2018 along with Samsung Galaxy S9: Report

LG G7 could launch at CES 2018 in Las Vegas itself, according to a new report. LG G7 could launch at CES 2018 in Las Vegas itself, according to a new report.

LG G7, successor the LG G6 smartphone, might just have an early launch along with rival Samsung’s next flagships: the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus. According to a report from BusinessKorea, LG might just unveil the new G7 at CES in Las Vegas in January 2018. CES is the annual Consumer Electronics Show at Las Vegas, and it looks like this time two major smartphones will be revealed at the event.

Earlier noted tipster Evan Blass had written in Venture Beat about how Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus will be showcased at CES 2018. The report had added that the actual launch would take place later in March. Samsung Galaxy S8 was launched in New York, while S7 series was unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Even the LG G6 was unveiled at MWC 2017, but it looks like the South Korean company will give the event a miss and showcase the new phone early.

According to the report, the idea with LG G7 is to ensure that it hits the markets quicker and it will likely feature the same Full Vision display seen on the previous smartphone. We will have to wait and see if LG G7 also launches with the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor as the Samsung Galaxy S9. According to most reports, Samsung will have first dibs on the chipset, just like it with the Galaxy S8 and 835 series.

That was also one of the reasons why LG G6 came with the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor even though it launched in the beginning of 2017. For now, this is the first report claiming the LG G7 launch will take place in January 2018, so we will have to wait and see if this does turn out to be true.

