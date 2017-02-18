LG G6’s always-on-display leaked in new rendered images

The renders confirm LG G6 will have a fingerprint scanner at the back, dual rear camera setup and rounded corners on the front. The renders confirm LG G6 will have a fingerprint scanner at the back, dual rear camera setup and rounded corners on the front.

LG G6 is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And we’ve come to know quite a few things about the flagship device, thanks to leaks. Now, 9to5 Google has posted rendered images of the upcoming LG G6 provided to the site by a tipster. The new images give us a good look at silver colour variant of the smartphone. The renders confirm the G6 will have a fingerprint scanner at the back, dual rear camera setup and rounded corners on the front. The images reveal LG’s always-on-display for the G6 as well.

The website has also given out specifications of LG G6. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. LG G6 will be backed by a 3,200 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, and a 5.7-inch display.

LG recently posted a teaser on YouTube that reveals the smartphone will feature a new user interface. The new user interface, called UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. The UX also includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format.

The G6 will provide advanced multi-tasking features. For example, you can type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other, or by turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right.

As previously speculated, the G6 will likely to feature a water-resistant metal body, a Snapdragon 821 processor, improved rear and front-facing cameras, and a 3,200mAh battery. Rumours also suggest the G6 will feature a new wireless charging system. LG has already confirmed that the phone will come with a Quad DAC to improve sound quality, which is something it introduced in the V20.

