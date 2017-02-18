LG G6’s always-on-display leaked in new rendered images

LG G6 is one of the most anticipated smartphone launches at the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. And we’ve come to know quite a few things about the flagship device, thanks to leaks. Now, 9to5 Google has posted rendered images of the upcoming LG G6 provided to the site by a tipster. The new images give us a good look at silver colour variant of the smartphone. The renders confirm the G6 will have a fingerprint scanner at the back, dual rear camera setup and rounded corners on the front. The images reveal LG’s always-on-display for the G6 as well.
The website has also given out specifications of LG G6. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. LG G6 will be backed by a 3,200 mAh battery, 4GB of RAM, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC, and a 5.7-inch display.
LG recently posted a teaser on YouTube that reveals the smartphone will feature a new user interface. The new user interface, called UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. The UX also includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format.
The G6 will provide advanced multi-tasking features. For example, you can type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other, or by turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right.
As previously speculated, the G6 will likely to feature a water-resistant metal body, a Snapdragon 821 processor, improved rear and front-facing cameras, and a 3,200mAh battery. Rumours also suggest the G6 will feature a new wireless charging system. LG has already confirmed that the phone will come with a Quad DAC to improve sound quality, which is something it introduced in the V20.