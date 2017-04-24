LG G6 vs Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+: Here’s the difference

LG G6 has been launched in India. But how does it stack up against the latest Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+? LG G6 has been launched in India. But how does it stack up against the latest Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+?

LG G6, the company’s latest flagship phone, has been launched today in India at a starting price of Rs 51,990. The LG G6 will face stiff competition from existing rivals like the iPhone 7 and Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ flagships.

With the G6, LG has done away with the modular design, which didn’t really impress users. The new G6 comes with several new features and specification-sets to woo buyers. But how does it stack up against the latest Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+? We take a look here.

Display

LG G6 comes with a new 5.7-inch Full Vision display, which the company says offers a better cinematic viewing experience and support for wide-angle cameras, though this has narrow bezels on the side. The display features a QHD+ resolution (2,880 x 1,440 pixels) with a pixel density of 564ppi, and also comes with a new 18:9 aspect ratio instead of a 16:9 one. The 5.7-inch IPS In Cell Touch Display isn’t an OLED.

However games like Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, Crossy Road, SimCity BuildIt, Cookie Jam and Genies & Gems have been curated for the new aspect ratio.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 features a slightly larger 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display. But Samsung has managed the slightly larger screen despite fielding the same 148.9mm dimension as the G6 thanks to its Infinity Display, which has no bezels on the side. The resolution of the Galaxy S8 is Quad HD+ type, but with 2,960 x 1,440 pixels and the pixel density is slightly higher at 570 ppi. The display also curves at the edges, offering users an edge-to-edge experience, which the G6 can’t do just yet.

The Galaxy S8+ offers a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED display with a similar resolution as in the Galaxy S8, but the pixel density here comes down to 529 ppi. To prolong battery life, Samsung has set the default display resolution to Full HD+. However, users can change it to Quad HD+ in settings.

In terms of display type, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ also feature a new 18.5:9 aspect ratio, which offers a larger surface area to the display. When viewing videos on YouTube you can choose to go into Infinity mode, and the aspect ratio is corrected to fit the display. However a lot of apps, games are not yet redesigned for this.

Processing power

LG G6 features a 64-bit quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor, which we saw in the earlier Google Pixel and Pixel XL phones as well as the OnePlus 3. The processor in the G6 offers clock speeds of up to 2.4GHz, and comes with Adreno 530 GPU.

However, Snapdragon 821 is nearly an year old, if you compare it to Samsung’s new Exynos 8895 processor built with 10nm-based FinFET technology. The US version of the phone runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, which is also built with the same 10nm-based FinFET technology. In India, the Samsung phones come with the Exynos processor and given the smaller size, these are more power efficient that the old 821 processor.

Storage & RAM

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+ are available as single storage with 64GB on board memory. The phones also offer additional microSD support of up to 256GB, and feature 4GB LPDDR4 RAM.

LG G6 is available with 64GB storage with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The microSD slot also supports up to 2TB of additional storage.

Cameras

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature similar cameras without any variations. The 12-MP Dual Pixel rear camera features OIS, auto-focus as well as large 1.4µm pixels. Other features include Pro mode, Panorama, Slow motion, Hyperlapse, Food mode and the ability to save pictures in RAW format.

The front camera carries a resolution of 8-MP with 1.22µm pixels and a f/1.7 aperture and is capable of capturing wide-angle images. It also has auto focus. Both front and rear cameras are equipped with Video Digital Image Stabilization, HDR, motion photos and stickers.

LG G6, like its predecessor, features two rear cameras, with each of them with 13-MP resolution. Featuring an f/1.8 aperture, one of them is a standard angle 75 degree lens and the other is a 125-degree wide-angle one. The image ratio is consistent with the 18:9 display and the cameras offer up to 8X zoom, standalone modes, image capturing in RAW and JPEG modes. The 5-MP front camera lens has a 100-degree angle.

Battery life

LG G6 features a non-removable 3,300 mAh battery. This one is not removable like it was with the G5. Samsung has decided to equip the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ with 3,000 mAh and 3,500 mAh batteries respectively.

However, what’s different in the new Galaxy phone batteries is that they can be charged with USB Type-C ports, which offer quicker charging and are also supported by in-house fast charging and wireless charging solutions.

Audio

LG G6 is equipped with a new 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio tech which, the company says, replicates the experience offered by professional home-audio systems. It reduces ambient noise levels by up to 50% and works with B&O PLAY’s audio technology to reduce external noise.

The Galaxy S8 and S8+ are not far behind as far as audio capabilities are concerned. Powered by Pure sound by AKG, both phones feature UHQ 32-bit & DSD support and also feature Dual Audio, which lets users connect them to two Bluetooth speakers at the same time to amplify sound levels.

Design

All three phones, namely the LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, are as much premium in appearance as their price tags suggest. Featuring metal and glass bodies, all three phones look sleek, even though the G6 is slightly thinner at 7.9mm compared to 8mm and 8.1mm thickness of Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ respectively. The G6 is also much lighter at 145g compared to 155g and 173g of the Galaxy phones.

In terms of protection from dust and water, all three phones feature IP68 certification, which offers water resistance up to 1.5 metres of water for 30 minutes.

Pricing

While the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are presently priced at Rs 57,900 and Rs. 64,900 respectively, LG has put a price tag of Rs 51,990 on the G6.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 6:39 pm

