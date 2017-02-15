LG G6 to pack a bigger 3200mAh capacity battery: Report

LG G6 will likely to feature a 3200mAh capacity battery. LG G6 will likely to feature a 3200mAh capacity battery.

LG’s next-generation G6 smartphone will likely to feature a bigger capacity battery. According to a report by Korea’s ETNews, an LG executive has stated that the G6 will be “equipped with a large capacity battery of more than 3200mAh”. This represents an increase over the entire G-series and a big 400mAh difference from the G5 that offered a smaller 2800mAh battery.

The source says a 12-hour battery has been achieved on “standard internet”. The same report also mentions the LG G6 Smart Doctor app, which will be used for diagnosing potential problems with the device and suggesting possible solutions to users.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

In addition, the G6 will feature copper heat pipes that have high thermal conductivity to remove heat from the device. Heat pipes are commonly used in laptops and notebooks to prevent the processors from overheating. There are already phones with heat pipes such as Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge and Sony Xperia Z2.

LG did recently teased the smartphone will have waterproof features and the latest report seem to confirm it. An LG official said that the company went with a non-removable battery in order to make the phone dust-and-water proof protection with IP68 protection. LG G6 is currently undergoing networking testing, according to the report.

Also read: LG G6 first image leaked, and it looks like the modular design is gone

LG is likely to be announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona later this month and may hit retail shelves the following month. It will sport the word’s first “QHD+” display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and have more traditional design with no support for add-on modular attachments.

In terms of hardware, the G6 won’t get launched with a Snapdragon 835 processor . It is said that Samsung Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to have this processor, while LG will settle for a Snapdragon 821 chipset. Rumours also suggest the G6 will feature a new wireless charging system. LG has already confirmed that the phone will come with a Quad DAC to improve sound quality, which is something it introduced in the V20.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd