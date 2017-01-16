LG G6 to have a special cooling system with ‘heating pipes’: Report

LG is said to be improving efficiency of the smartphone’s heat emission to prevent battery heating from causing safety problems. LG is said to be improving efficiency of the smartphone’s heat emission to prevent battery heating from causing safety problems.

In the wake of the Galaxy Note 7 overheating fiasco, LG is going extra mile to ensure its upcoming G6 doesn’t overheat even at extreme temperatures. “As more consumers prefer safer smartphones, we will raise the level of safety and quality standards for our next strategic smartphone,”Lee Suk-jong, head of LG Electronics’ mobile communications global operations group told The Korean Herald.

To achieve this, LG is said to be improving efficiency of the smartphone’s heat emission to prevent battery heating from causing safety problems. The G6 will apparently feature copper heat pipes which conduct heat away from the phone’s SoC. Copper heat pipes are usually used in PCs and desktops to manage heat control. They can help in reducing the temperature by up to 10 per cent.

LG told the Korea Herald it has redesigned the new smartphone to give more space between components to disperse heat. The company also confirmed to the publication that it’s testing the batteries to go 15 percent higher in temperature compared with those of the IEE1725 standard in the United States and the IEC62.133 in Europe.

It’s evident that LG is conducting rigorous battery tests to ensure the next-generation G6 doesn’t met the same fate as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7. But this is not the first time a smartphone manufacturer will be using heat pipes in the smartphone to manage internal heat effectively.

Sony was the first manufacturer to feature copper “heat pipes” in the Xperia Z2. Similarly, Microsoft also used the cooper heat pipes with the Lumia 950 XL. The ill-fated Galaxy Note 7 also featured the same cooling mechanism, but that didn’t stop it from catching fire. Perhaps the reason why LG is conducting rigorous battery tests to ensure its flagship smartphone doesn’t overheat.

LG is slated to launch the G6 next month at Mobile World Congress. The company has given enough clues about its next offering time to time. The phone is said to feature an 18:9 ratio QHD+ display, a Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, dual cameras and an improved battery life.

