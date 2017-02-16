LG G6 to feature new UX 6.0 interface, improved multi-tasking support

The new user interface, called UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display. The new user interface, called UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display.

LG has been dropping hints along the way about what to expect from its an anticipated smartphone, the G6. Now LG the South Korean company has posted a teaser on YouTube that reveals the smartphone will feature a new user interface.

The new user interface, called UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. LG has confirmed that the taller display will enable users to see more information on the G6. Users will be able to view multimedia content, be it movies, apps and games, optimised for 18:9 ratio. The UX also includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

LG UX 6.0 will feature something called a square camera which will divide the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this feature, users can shoot images in 1:1 format. The popular format has been available on social media apps such as Instagram. The UX will also introduce a shooting mode called Food Mode and will let users to create GIF files by combining anywhere from 2 and 100 pictures in a loop.

The G6 will provide advanced multi-tasking features. For example, you can type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other, or by turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right.

Also read: LG G6 to pack a bigger 3200mAh capacity battery: Report

LG G6 will make its official debut on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. As previously speculated, the G6 will likely to feature a water-resistant metal body, a Snapdragon 821 processor, improved rear and front-facing cameras, and a 3,200mAh battery.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd