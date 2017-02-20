LG G6 to feature dual 13MP cameras with wide-angle lenses

The G6 will have a dual camera setup like the G5 and V20. The G6 will have a dual camera setup like the G5 and V20.

Ahead of February 26, LG has been teasing the G6 flagship smartphone for a couple of days now. This time now, a new teaser confirms two rear 13MP cameras, proving a 125-degree field of view for taking pictures.

In a Korean-language blogpost, LG said the dual camera system will feature two 13-megapixel rear-facing shooters. The two rear facing cameras offer a 125-degree field of view, which is the most similar to a human’s field of view. The camera will be able to shoot square images in a 1:1 ratio, making it easier to share on social media platforms like Instagram.

The G6’s front camera provides a 100-degree field of view, and the smartphone also features a 360-degree panorama mode and a food mode for boosting colour saturation.

The G6 will have a dual camera setup like the G5 and V20 – a regular camera sensor on the back coupled with a wide-angle lens. But there’s a major difference – the G5’s wide-angle lens came with an 8-megaopixel resolution ( in contrast to the main camera, a 16-megapixel sensor). With the G6, both sensors will have the same resolution.

Last week, LG announced that the G6 will come with a square camera which will divide the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this feature, users can shoot images in 1:1 format. The popular format has been available on social media apps such as Instagram. The UX will also introduce a shooting mode called Food Mode and will let users create GIF files by combining anywhere from 2 and 100 pictures in a loop. The new user interface, dubbed UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio.

As previously reported, LG G6 will likely to come with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card support, Android Nougat, and a 3,200mAh battery. LG will officially launch the G6 on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

