LG G6 to feature dual 13MP cameras with wide-angle lenses

LG has announced on its Korean site that the new G6 flagship smartphone will come with dual cameras.

February 20, 2017
Ahead of February 26, LG has been teasing the G6 flagship smartphone for a couple of days now. This time now, a new teaser confirms two rear 13MP cameras, proving a 125-degree field of view for taking pictures.

In a Korean-language blogpost, LG said the dual camera system will feature two 13-megapixel rear-facing shooters. The two rear facing cameras offer a 125-degree field of view, which is the most similar to a human’s field of view. The camera will be able to shoot square images in a 1:1 ratio, making it easier to share on social media platforms like Instagram.

The G6’s front camera provides a 100-degree field of view, and the smartphone also features a 360-degree panorama mode and a food mode for boosting colour saturation.

The G6 will have a dual camera setup like the G5 and V20 – a regular camera sensor on the back coupled with a wide-angle lens. But there’s a major difference –  the G5’s wide-angle lens came with an 8-megaopixel resolution ( in contrast to the main camera, a 16-megapixel sensor). With the G6, both sensors will have the same resolution.

Last week, LG announced that the G6 will come with a square camera which will divide the 18:9 display into two identical perfect squares. With this feature, users can shoot images in 1:1 format. The popular format has been available on social media apps such as Instagram. The UX will also introduce a  shooting mode called Food Mode and will let users create GIF files by combining anywhere from 2 and 100 pictures in a loop. The new user interface, dubbed UX 6.0, will be optimised for the 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio.

As previously reported, LG G6 will likely to come with a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage, microSD card support, Android Nougat, and a 3,200mAh battery. LG will officially launch the G6 on February 26 at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

