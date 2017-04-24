LG G6 smartphone to launch in India: Here’s what we know

LG G6 smartphone will launch in India today, and features a near bezel-less display. LG G6 smartphone will launch in India today, and features a near bezel-less display.

LG G6 smartphone will be launched in India today, at an event in New Delhi, and the company has already opened up pre-bookings and registrations for the smartphone. LG G6 is the new flagship for 2017 from the company, which will seek to do better than the previous LG G5. LG G5 was a modular smartphone with an array of “LG Friends” or modular parts like an ad-on camera, etc, but despite the unique design the phone didn’t do so well. With LG G6 the company appears to be going back to the basics.

According to a tweet from Mahesh Telecom, LG G6 will have a price of Rs 51,990, which makes it comparatively cheaper compared to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+. Samsung Galaxy S8 starts at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 for the S8+.

LG will customers who pre-book the phone before May 1, a cashback of up to Rs 2,000. While HDFC and SBI bank card users will get an additional Rs 5,000 cashback till May 31. Thus for HDFC and SBI card holders the cashback totals Rs 7,000 if they book the phone quickly. LG is also offering a 50 per cent discount on its Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset for those who are pre-booking the phone. Finally the company will also give free games worth Rs 14,100 to customers who pre-book LG G6.

In terms of specifications, LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ (2,880 x 1,440 resolution) FullVision display, which has a 18:9 viewing ratio unlike the regular 16:9 aspect ratio. Overall LG is offering more viewing space on this phone, especially during gaming or videos. Six mobile games which have been designed to fit on this new display are Temple Run 2, Spider-Man Unlimited, Crossy Road, SimCity BuildIt, Cookie Jam and Genies & Gems; these games will be offered free to G6 users.

LG G6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB LPDDR4 RAM along with 32GB or 64GB UFS 2.0 ROM. It has a MicroSD slot as well with up to 2TB support. LG G6 sticks with the dual rear camera set-up though now it has two 13MP sensors. The rear camera has a 13MP Wide F2.4 aperture and 125° lens and a 13MP Standard OIS 2.0 with F1.8 aperture and 71° lens. The front camera is 5MP Wide with F2.2 aperture and 100° lens. The battery is 3,300mAh and unlike the G5 this one is not removable anymore. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and it dimensions are 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9mm; it weighs 163g.

Just like the Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ and the iPhone 7 series, the LG G6 now sports IP68 water and dust resistance as well. The phone was launched in MWC 2017 this year, in the following colour options: Astro Black, Ice Platinum and Mystic White.

For all the latest Tech News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd