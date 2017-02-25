LG G6 revealed in white, black and platinum colour options

LG G6 will not have a modular design as its predecessor G5, rather it will look more like company’s V20 smartphone. (Source: Evan Blass) LG G6 will not have a modular design as its predecessor G5, rather it will look more like company’s V20 smartphone. (Source: Evan Blass)

LG G6 has been leaked ahead of its launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona. Tipster Evan Blass has put out new rendered images of LG’s upcoming flagship smartphone in three colour variants – mystic white, astro black, and ice platinum. “LG G6 in (left to right) mystic white, astro black, and ice platinum,” Blass said on Twitter. The pictures confirm a metal unibody design with rounded corners, and dual rear camera set-up. There’s a round fingerprint scanner at the back cover, right below the camera unit.

LG is gearing to launch its G6 smartphone on February 26 in Barcelona. LG G6 will not have a modular design as its predecessor G5, rather it will look more like company’s V20 smartphone. Reports suggest the G6 will feature a 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display (2880×1440) with an unusual 18:9 aspect ratio. It will have LG’s Always-on display as well.

LG had earlier posted a teaser on YouTube, revealing the G6 will come with a new user interface called UX 6.0. It will be optimised for LG G6’s 5.7-inch display. The UX also includes a feature that allows users to view existing 16:9 ratio content easily in 18:9 format. The G6 will provide advanced multi-tasking features. For example, you can type a memo on one side while surfing the web on the other, or by turning the G6 horizontally will display the calendar in the left window while a detailed schedule will appear on the right.

LG G6 in (left to right) mystic white, astro black, and ice platinum. pic.twitter.com/y0A4aeyvL6 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 25, 2017

As previously speculated, the G6 will likely to feature a water-resistant metal body, a Snapdragon 821 processor, improved rear and front-facing cameras, and a 3,200mAh battery. LG G6 is said to pack 4GB RAM. Rumours also suggest the G6 will feature a new wireless charging system. LG has already confirmed that the phone will come with a Quad DAC to improve sound quality. The smartphone will run Android Nougat and there are reports of Google Assistant onboard as well.

