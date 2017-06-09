LG G6 Pro, G6 Plus to launch in Korea on June 27; LG V30 in September: Report

LG will introduce the G6 Pro and G6 Plus in South Korea on June 27. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG will introduce the G6 Pro and G6 Plus in South Korea on June 27. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG is planning to add two more smartphones in the G6 series, reports South Korea’s ET News. According to the publication, the smartphone maker will introduce the G6 Pro and G6 Plus on June 27. With the G6 Pro and G6 Plus, the company’s intent is to expand the use of LG Pay, a mobile payment service that only works on the G6 flagship smartphone.

Both smartphones – the G6 Pro and G6 Plus – will be carried by all three leading network operators (SK Telecom, LG Telecom and KTF) in South Korea. As far as prices are concerned, LG G6 Pro will be available for purchase in South Korea at a price of 799,800 won (or approx Rs. 46,441), while the G6 Plus for 999,800 won ( or approx Rs. 58,055). In comparison, the G6 is priced at $729 ( or approx Rs. 46,470).

LG G6 review: Good phone, but not the best

Details about LG G6 Pro and G6 Plus are thin on the ground, but it appears that the South Korean company will introduce a new colour option called ‘Optical Astro Black’ to differentiate it from the G6. The G6 Plus is said to feature 128GB of storage and a wireless charging, a feature missing from the G6. The G6 Pro, on the other hand, will come with 32GB storage and no wireless charging support. The two devices otherwise are expected to be identical to LG G6, featuring a 5.7-inch “Full Vision” display with an aspect ration of 18:9, Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 13MP dual-rear cameras, and a 3300mAh battery.

The report further suggests LG V30 is expected to get introduced in September with the Snapdragon 835 processor and 6GB RAM. Apparently the V30 will be available in three different storage options: 32GB, 64GB and 128GB. Previously a report from The Investor had claimed that LG V30 would launch later in the year and might sport an OLED display.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd