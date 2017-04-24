LG G6 launched at Rs 51,990: Price, specifications and features

LG G6 will compete against the likes of iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 in the premium smartphone segment. LG G6 will compete against the likes of iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 in the premium smartphone segment.

LG’s G6 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 51,990. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Amazon India, starting April 25. The company is also offering Rs 10,000 cash back on Amazon for HDFC and SBI credit card holders.

LG has also detailed a Reliance Jio offer, where the G6 users will get additional 10GB on every recharge of Rs 309 which translates to an additional 100GB until March 2018. In addition, LG is offering the Tone Active+ wireless headset at 50 per cent discount. It is originally priced at Rs 9,990.

LG is touting G6’s 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display as one of the highlights of the smartphone. LG G6 is all about offering more viewing space in a compact form factor. It comes with a 18:9 display ratio, which the company says is the first in any smartphone. The new ratio size offers a more immersive experience while playing games and watching videos, along with making the G6 easy to hold.

According to LG, the G6 fits easily in one hand . The G6 features a metal and glass design and will be available in black, platinum and white colour options. LG G6 has metal frames and there’s no camera bump at the back.

LG G6, just like its predecessor, has a dual rear camera setup. It comes with 13MP+13MP back camera with 125 and 71 degree field of view respectively. The front-facing camera is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree field of view. LG G6 supports Dolby Vision technology and HDR 10. Other features of the camera are panoramic view and 4K video capture.

The Square Camera function in G6 can take photos in 1:1 ratio, which can be directly posted on social media sites such as Instagram, Snapchat and more. LG G6 gets IP68 rating which means the smartphone is water and dust resistance. It can be immersed in up to 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

Under the hood, the G6 is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card support, Hi-Fi DAC and a fingerprint scanner. LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The G6 features a new user interface (UX 6) that takes the advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio.

For LG, the release of the G6 is critical. The South Korean giant’s last flagship, the G5, a modular smartphone, failed to impress critics and consumers alike. The G6 will compete against the likes of iPhone 7 and Galaxy S8 in the premium smartphone segment.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 1:26 pm

