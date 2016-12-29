LG G6 press renders leaked, could be launched sooner than expected: Reports

LG wants to beat its competitors by bringing the G6 smartphone ahead of the proposed schedule. LG wants to beat its competitors by bringing the G6 smartphone ahead of the proposed schedule.

The year 2017 hasn’t started yet, and we are already hearing rumours about LG’s next flagship smartphone. While reports hint the Galaxy S8 may be delayed until April next year, LG is speculated to launch its flagship G6 smartphone sooner than expected.

A report from South Korean news outlet ETNews says LG is planning to bring its high-end smartphone to the market at the earliest in an attempt to increase its sales by releasing G6 ahead of the key competitors. Citing unnamed “industry sources” ETNews claimed LG will release the G6 a month earlier than expected. That would put the release somewhere in the end of February, or early March.

While most of the upcoming smartphones are expected to go on sale in April, it is believed LG will be coming up with a whole new strategy to counter arch rival Samsung. Earlier this year, LG launched the G5, which seemed to be a forward-looking smartphone owing to its modular design. But its abysmal performance didn’t boost LG’s revenue and it had close to $389.4 million operating loss in Q3 2016.

After the release of LG V20, which recently went on sale India and other countries, all eyes are on the G6. While we are still unaware about the G6, Android Authority posted some initial renders of the smartphone, giving a closer look at the potential design. The phone looks a lot like the G5.

The G6 renders suggest the device will fall in between the G5 and V20, but will be a lot slimmer. The G6 would also retain the dual-camera setup found on the G5 and V20. What’s unclear is whether the G6 will have the modular design of G5, which allowed users to swap the battery and attach other external enhancements.

There have been reports in the past claiming LG will drop the modular design from G6 to make the device waterproof. LG has already announced a new K series of smartphones for the upcoming CES event, which will be unveiled in early January.

