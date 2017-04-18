LG G6 pre-registrations now open in India ahead of launch

The South Korean company unveiled the G6 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. The South Korean company unveiled the G6 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February.

Ahead of the release of LG G6 in India, the smartphone is up for pre-registration for users in India. A sign-up page on LG India’s official site has gone live, which allows costumers to “registration their interests” for the company’s flagship device for this year. However, it should be noted that users can pre-register the device and not actually pre-order it.

The premium smartphone succeeded the G5, which didn't fare well in the market. The device's headline feature is its 5.7-inch "Full Vision" QHD display, which has an aspect ratio of 18:9 and is designed for multi-tasking. LG G6 also offers HDR 10 and Dolby Vision support.

Thanks to the reduced bezels, LG says the G6 has a footprint of a 5.2-inch device. The phone has a glass and metal back. In terms of dimensions, the G6 measures 7.9mm thick and weighs in at 163 grams. Under the hood, the smartphone device is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, Hi-Fi DAC and a fingerprint scanner. The device is also resistant to dust and water and has a proprietary heat dissipation technology. LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

The flagship smartphone feature dual rear cameras, like its predecessor. This time, however, they are both the 13-megapixel shooter. And on the front, the phone boats a 5-megapixel shooter with a wide angle lens. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The G6 features a new user interface (UX 6) that takes the advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio.

While there’s no telling when LG plans to release the G6 in India, the device could be formally launched in the last week of April. In the US, the G6 costs $650 (or approx Rs. 41,922).

