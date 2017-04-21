LG G6 open for pre-booking ahead of India launch: Up to Rs 7,000 cashback offer and more

LG G6 is now available for pre-booking on company’s website, ahead of its official India launch on Monday. LG G6 is now available for pre-booking on company’s website, ahead of its official India launch on Monday.

LG G6 is now available for pre-booking on company’s website, ahead of its official India launch on Monday. LG is offering a cashback of up to Rs 2,000 as a part of its pre-booking offer on G6. Additionally, HDFC and SBI bank card users will get an additional Rs 5,000 cashback. The cashback offers will only be valid till May 1. Plus, LG will give 50 per cent discount on its Tone Active+ HBS-A100 wireless headset to users who book LG G6 before May 31.

LG G6 was first launched at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. The flagship smartphone is the successor to G5 and features dual rear cameras. It features a 5.7-inch “Full Vision” QHD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. LG says the G6 has a footprint of a 5.2-inch device, thanks to the reduced bezels. It has a glass and metal back.

LG G6 is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM (expandable up ti 2TB via a microSD card). It comes with Hi-Fi DAC and a fingerprint scanner. The device is IP68 rated, which makes it is resistant to dust and water, and has a proprietary heat dissipation technology. LG G6 packs a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 technology. It features USB Type-C port for charging.

LG G6 has a 13MP+13MP dual rear camera setup with 125-degree wide-angle lens. On the front, the phone gets a 5MP camera with a wide angle lens. The device runs Android 7.0 Nougat. LG G6 features a new user interface (UX 6) that takes the advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio.

LG G6 measures 148.9 x 71.9 x 7.9 mm and weighs 163 grams. LG G6 costs $650 (or approx Rs 41,922) in the US. The smartphone is expected to cost somewhere between Rs 52,000 to Rs 55,000 in India.

