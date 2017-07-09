LG G6 Mini with Snapdragon 430, 3GB RAM spotted on Geekbench ahead of July 11 launch

LG G6 Mini has recently been spotted on the benchmarking site GeekBench and some of the specifications have been revealed. (Image of LG G6 for representation). LG G6 Mini has recently been spotted on the benchmarking site GeekBench and some of the specifications have been revealed. (Image of LG G6 for representation).

LG has been rumoured to launch the mini variant of the G6 flagship and although the information about the upcoming phone is limited, the latest report seems to confirm some of the specifications. LG G6 Mini, or LG Q6 has recently been spotted on the benchmarking site Geekbench and some of the specifications have been revealed.

The smartphone carrying the model number LG-M700 received a 622 score during the single-core test and 1777 for the multi-core test. LG G6 Mini appears to feature a 1.7Ghz octa-core Snapdragon 430 processor. The listing does seems to be suggest that that phone might pack 3GB RAM. Also, the LG G6 Mini is expected to run Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

The existence of the G6 Mini was first revealed last week when Technobuffalo reported that the South Korean company might be working on a mini variant of the flagship smartphone. The tech site claimed that the phone would feature a 5.4-inch display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

At the same time, tech tipster Evan Blass has also confirmed the arrival of the G6 Mini. Blass said the G6 Mini will be launched as the LG Q6. The phone will feature a single 13-megapixel camera, 3GB RAM and an aspect ratio of 18:9:5. Earlier this week, a Twitter user @grzdabek had informed that LG might launch the G6 Mini on July 11 in Poland. Though it’s not clear if this is a global launch of the LG Q6.

LG G6 Mini has recently passed through the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) as the model number M700 and that will be launched as the LG Q6. Considering that the phone has received all the necessary certifications, it should arrive sooner than expected.

