LG G6 Mini to be called the Q6, likely to launch on July 11: Report

LG G6 Mini aka LG Q6 is said to be launched on July 11, according to a new report. LG G6 Mini aka LG Q6 is said to be launched on July 11, according to a new report.

LG is expected to launch a mini variant of the G6 flagship smartphone next week. The information comes from a Twitter user @grzdabek. The invite tells users to save the date and mentions the hashtag #LGBarbeQ. The smartphone is likely to called the Q6, and the launch will take place in Poland on July 11. Though it’s not clear whether Poland will be the only country where the Q6 will be launched.

Earlier last week, Technobuffalo first reported that the South Korean company might be working on the small variant of G6. The report said the phone would come with a 5.4-inch display, with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Evan Blass, a prominent tipster, later confirmed the existence of the G6 Mini. According to Blass, the G6 Mini will hit the market as the Q6. The device will be downgraded to a 13-megapixel camera and 3GB RAM on board. The screen aspect ratio, however, will be tweaked a bit to 18:5:9.

With a slight change in the specifications, LG G6 Mini is likely to be priced on a lower side. Unfortunately, we still don’t know much about the LG Q6. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the mini variant of the G6 to feature a Snapdragon 821 processor, just like the G6.

The trend of launching a mini variant of a flagship smartphone is making a comeback. Samsung, the world’s largest smartphone maker, is also planning to bring a miniature version of the S8 in the market. It will feature a 5.3-inch display, claims ITHome, though it will actually feel like a 4.7-inch phone.

It is said to feature a Snapdragon 821 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone will have the same 12-megapixel rear camera as seen on the Galaxy S8 and S8+. While the price is still not out, it should cost less than the Galaxy S8, which costs Rs. 57,900. The report says Samsung will launch the Galaxy S8 Mini in South Korea sometime this year.

This will be known as the LG Q6 (recently hit FCC under model number M700) — also 18.5:9, but with a single 13MP camera & 3GB RAM. http://t.co/JdSJi8e4wL — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2017

We’re also hearing that HTC could launch a new mid ranger in the form of the U 11 Mini. It might be the mini variant of the U 11, the company’s latest flagship. The specifications include a 5.2-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 16-megapixel cameras on both the front and back, a 2,600mAh battery, Bluetooth 5, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd