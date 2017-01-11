LG G6 likely to launch at MWC 2017: Report

With the G5 wasn’t that successful, LG desperately needs to come with a successful smartphone. With the G5 wasn’t that successful, LG desperately needs to come with a successful smartphone.

LG seems to be fully prepared to face the competition in the premium smartphone segment by announcing and releasing its next-generation handset ahead of its competitors. A report from Etnews claims LG will debut the G6 on February 26 – one day before the official beginning of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona – with availability starting from March 10.

This means the high-end smartphone will hit the market in less than two weeks after its announcement. The phone will be made available in South Korea first, claims ETnews. The global release is likely to happen before the end of March, which could mean that LG G6 will be made available in stores even before Samsung releases the Galaxy S8 at an event rumoured to take place in New York.

The report further claims the G6 is a part of the company’s “multi-angle strategy “ as it looks to take away all the limelight from Samsung, which has maintained its winning streak in the premium smartphone market with the successful Galaxy S7 series.

As G5 wasn’t that successful, LG desperately needs to come with a successful smartphone. LG is certainly betting on the G6 and so far a number of details about the phone have been confirmed. The Wall Street Journal in January reported that the G6 will be released “in the very near future”. The company confirmed that its upcoming device won’t come with a modular design, instead it offers a simple and clean design.

The phone’s display has been recently confirmed with the G6 getting a 5.7-inch Quad HD+ display and a unique 18:9 ratio. Which means it will be taller than the most smartphones. The 5.7-inch display will have a resolution of 2,880x 1,440 pixels.

The G6 is expected to feature a unibody design with no removable battery. It’s also being speculated that the G6 will retain the 3.5mm headphone jack and may not adopt the USB Type-C charging port for charging and audio usage.

LG hasn’t officially said when it plans to release the G6 in the market. So we have to wait for an official confirmation from the company which recently reported a 23 per cent drop in quarterly sales of its smartphone sales.

