LG G6 gets Rs 10,000 off on Amazon India for 20th anniversary

LG G6 smartphone has got Rs 10,000 discount as part of the 20th anniversary celebrations, and the phone will now be available on Amazon India at a price of Rs 41,999. LG G6 was originally launched at a price of Rs 55,000, although as part of the launch offer, the company was offering customers Rs 10,000 cashback for Amazon Pay Balance.

LG G6’s discount offer is listed on Amazon India, and the company’s official landing page for the LG G6. LG is also offering customer who buys G6 additional 100GB of 4G data on Reliance Jio network till March 31, 2018. According to the terms and conditions, a customer will get 10GB 4G data with every recharge of Rs 309 or above till offer period. However this will apply only to phones which are purchased in India.

LG G6 sports a uni-body aluminum and glass design, with a Full Vision display. LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch QHD display (2880×1440) and it offers an 18:9 aspect ratio along with support for Dolby Vision and HDR 10 as well. The LG G6 is also water and dust resistant with IP68 certification.

In terms of other specifications, G6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and a microSD card slot. The phone has a dual rear-camera setup offering a 13-megapixel wide angle f/2.4 aperture lens alongside a standard 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.8 aperture. The LG G6 has a 5-megapixel front camera with 100 degrees wide-angle support and f/2.2 aperture for low light selfies.

LG G6 runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the company’s UX 6.0 skin over the top. There’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, 3,300mAh battery and USB Type-C port with fast charging support.

