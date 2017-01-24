LG G6 first image leaked, and it looks like the modular design is gone

LG G6 first images leaked and it shows a totally different design. File photo of LG logo in background from 2013 launch. Image used for representational purposes. (Image source: Reuters) LG G6 first images leaked and it shows a totally different design. File photo of LG logo in background from 2013 launch. Image used for representational purposes. (Image source: Reuters)

LG is expected to announce the its G6 smartphone ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2017 even in Barcelona. LG has set February 26 as the date for the its next flagship smartphone’s launch. The first images of the LG G5’s successor have been shared by The Verge.

The shared image shows only the top part of the device and it looks very different from the G5. It appears that the G6 will have all metal design and a minimal top bezel. The volume rockers are on the left side of the device, with the top bezel sporting a front camera, IR sensors and an earpiece. Antenna bands also feature on the back of the device and running onto the sides.

The phone is expected to sport a 5.7-inch display with an 18:9 aspect ratio (2880 x 1440 Quad HD LCD display), and 564 ppi pixel density. LG G6 is expected to come with a screen-to-body ratio greater than 90 per cent as well. The report suggests that the G6 will be bringing forward some design influence from the G5, including the dual-camera setup and the rear center mounted fingerprint scanner.

The G6 might lure me into caring about an LG phone again. Then I’ll turn it on, see the software, and run away. http://t.co/G5ASOyohqN — Vlad Savov (@vladsavov) January 23, 2017

Other rumours have suggested that the G6 will be powered by a Snapdragon 835 processor; come with 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is also expected to be running the latest Android Nougat operating system.

Most smartphone makers have been pushing for bezel-less designs as of recent. Samsung’s upcoming flagship, the Galaxy S8 (launching in a similar time frame) is also expected to feature a minimal bezel design with a 94 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Other leaks have also suggested LG G6 will be the first non-Google Pixel smartphone to come with Google Assistant inside the phone.

The G6 will be an important phone for LG considering that it has not had a great run in terms of sales for its recent flagship phones. The South Korean company plans to turn its suffering mobile business back to profitability with this new device.

