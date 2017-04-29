LG G6 could arrive in a smaller display variant: Report

LG G6 comes with a 18:9 display ratio, which the company says is the first in any smartphone. LG G6 comes with a 18:9 display ratio, which the company says is the first in any smartphone.

LG is reportedly working on a smaller display-size variant of its G6 smartphone, though name the device has not been revealed. According to a report in TechnoBuffalo, the new LG G6 option will features a 5.4-inch display with 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio. Smaller sized LG G6 will come with the same 18:9 screen-to-body ratio that we saw on the original G6.

For LG, a smaller option for G6 makes sense given its direct competitors like Apple and Samsung offer more than one screen-size variants for their flagship smartphones. iPhone 7, Apple’s last year flagship comes in 4.7-inch display while iPhone 7 Plus has a 5.5-inch screen. Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ sport 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch display respectively.

LG G6 is priced at Rs 51,990 in India. The company is touting G6’s 5.7-inch QHD+ ‘Full Vision’ display as one of the highlights of the smartphone. LG G6 is offers more viewing space in a compact form factor thanks to the near ‘Bezel-less’ display. LG G6 comes with a 18:9 display ratio, which the company says is the first in any smartphone.

LG G6 features a metal and glass design. It comes with 13MP+13MP dual rear camera setup with 125 and 71 degree field of view respectively. The front-facing camera is 5MP with f/2.2 aperture and 100-degree field of view. LG G6 gets IP68 rating, which means the smartphone is water and dust resistance.

LG G6 is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card support, Hi-Fi DAC and a fingerprint scanner. LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0.

