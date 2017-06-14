LG G6 gets Rs 13,000 discount on Amazon, now available for Rs 38,990

LG G6 will be available starting at a low price of Rs 38,990 for Amazon Prime subscribers in India. LG G6 will be available starting at a low price of Rs 38,990 for Amazon Prime subscribers in India.

LG G6 will be available starting at a low price of Rs 38,990 in India. That’s Rs 13,000 cheaper than the currently advertised price for LG G6. The catch, however, is that you need to be an Amazon Prime subscriber to avail the discount.

The discount is applicable on both Ice Platinum and Astro Black colour variants of the G6, and Amazon Prime members are eligible to get the phone for Rs 38,990. Amazon is selling the phone at a No cost EMI options available on Bajaj Financial cards. There’s also a Reliance Jio offer that gets you up to 100GB of free 4GB data on purchase of the G6.

LG G6 review: Good phone, but not the best

If you’re interested, we’d urge to be a little fast as the deal is for a limited time only. That said, LG has a history of issuing “temporary” price cuts and then making the price cut permanent soon after. Still it’s rare to see a price cut being passed to consumers since the device was only launched in India back in April this year.

The timing of the price cut is no-incidence. Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is expected to launch its OnePlus 5 on June 22 in India, where it will reveal the price and availability details. According to early estimates, OnePlus 5 could be priced under Rs 35,000 for the 6GB variant.

The G6 sports a 5.7-inch QHD+ “Full Vision” screen, with a 18:9 display ratio. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD card support, Hi-Fi DAC and a fingerprint scanner. LG G6 is backed by a 3,300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat. The G6 features a new user interface (UX 6) that takes the advantage of the 18:9 aspect ratio.

We gave LG G6 four out of five stars in our review, and praised the phone’s dual cameras and the compact form factor. The price drop definitely makes the G6 a decent device, although users can also consider Samsung Galaxy S8+ and iPhone 7 Plus.

