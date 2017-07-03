LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE tablet launched in Korea: Key features and specifications

LG’s new tablet in the G Pad series weighs only 290 grams. (Image source: LG) LG’s new tablet in the G Pad series weighs only 290 grams. (Image source: LG)

LG has launched a new tablet in South Korea, the G PAD IV 8.0 FHD LTE. Perhaps the biggest highlight of the tablet is its light weight. The tablet weighs in at 290 grams and can be considered as light as a can of Soda. LG says the tablet’s light weight design makes it easier for women to carry it in hand bags and pouches.The tablet is priced at 352,000 KRW (or approx Rs 19,843) and will be made available through LG U Plus stores in South Korea.

The new tablet is a successor to G Pad III 8.0 FHD, which was launch in Korea during the same timeframe. The LG-made tablet is powered by a Snapdragon 435 processor paired with 2GB RM and 32GB of storage. The internal storage can be further expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card slot. The tablet sports an 8-inch display IPS display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels. The aspect ratio is 16:10, good enough for watching videos and movies.

On the imaging front, it comes with two 5-megapixel cameras on both rear and front. The tablet is backed by a 3,000mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 Nougat. LG has added an LTE module into the tablet, meaning users can browse high-speed internet even on the go.

“The combination of convenient portability and excellent performance will provide a different experience for tablet PCs,” said Lee Sang-gyu, Director, LG Electronics Korea Mobile Group.

LG is selling the “Plus Pack” at an additional cost of 82,000 KRW (or approx Rs 4622), which basically includes a case that can be used as a stand, and comes with an external battery, speaker and USB port.

