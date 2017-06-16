LG G7 could launch in January next year, V30 coming in August: Report

LG could launch the G7 flagship smartphone in January next year. (Image of LG G6 for representation) LG could launch the G7 flagship smartphone in January next year. (Image of LG G6 for representation)

LG is ready to give Samsung and Apple much needed competition with the release of the G7 in January next year. The news has been revealed by Aju Business Daily, via The Investor. According to the publication, LG wants to release its next flagship device – presumed to be the G7- before its rivals.

The report claims the South Korean company has already started working on the alleged smartphone, which it plans to release in the beginning of the next year. In contract, LG’s current flagship, the G6, was launched in March during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

It’s also being revealed that the successor to the G6 will be powered by the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm’s upcoming system-on-chip (SoC). Given the fact that LG G6 had to settle for a old gen processor, the Snapdragon 821 and its close rivals used the Snapdragon 835, the move will help secure an exclusive deal with Qualcomm, scoring the fastest and latest processor on the upcoming flagship.

The report further speculates the release of the V30, which the company plans to release sometime in August, a month earlier than the V20’s release last year. The V30 will be the company’s first smartphone to feature an OLED display. Last month, the renders of the phone were leaked with a primary screen that could slide up to reveal a secondary display. The V30 is internally know as “Project Joan”.

Recent rumours also reveal that the next Pixel smartphone might be manufactured by LG and not HTC. That’s not a surprise, as LG has previously manufacture three Nexus-branded devices including the Nexus 4, Nexus 5 and Nexus 5X.

