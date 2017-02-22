LG to launch 2017 K-series in India today: All you need to know

LG will be unveiling the all-new K-series in India today, and you can watch the live-stream at 12 pm (IST). LG will be unveiling the all-new K-series in India today, and you can watch the live-stream at 12 pm (IST).

LG will be unveiling the all-new K-series in India today. The launch event will be live-streamed at 12 pm (IST), and you’ll be able to watch live through the company’s official YouTube channel.

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union IT Minister will be the chief guest at the launch event. Prasad had earlier attended the launch of the K7 LTE and K10 LTE ‘Made in India’ smartphones in April last year. It’s certain that LG’s new K-series will be manufactured in India, like the previous generation of devices.

Earlier this year, LG introduced its 2017 K-series of smartphones – the K3 (2017), K4 (2017), K8 (2017) and K10 (2017). All these smartphones come with rear fingerprint scanner and a 120-degree wide angle front camera lens

In terms of specifications, the K10 (2017) features a 5.3-inch HD (1280×720) display and is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor. The phone comes with 2GB RAM, 16GB/32GB, 4G LTE, and microSD support (up to 2TB). It has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat and is backed by a 2800mAh battery.

The K8 (2017), on the other hand, features a 5-inch HD (1280×720) display. It is powered by a 1.4Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 1.5GB of RAM, 16GB of internal memory, 4G LTE and microSD card support (up to 32GB). On the camera front, it features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front shooter. It runs Android Nougat out of the box and is backed by a 2,500mAh battery.

The K4 (2017), meanwhile, gets a 5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display, 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal memory, 4G LTE, and microSD card support (up to 32GB). The device has a 5-megapixel rear and front cameras. It is backed by a 2500mAh battery and runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow.

The entry-level K3 (2017) features a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480×854) display and is powered by 1.1GHz quad-core Snapdragon 210 processor coupled with 1GB RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 4G LTE, and microSD card support (up to 32GB). The smartphone also has a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is backed by a 2100mAh battery.

You can watch the live stream of LG’s 2017 K-series press conference right here

We’ve got a pretty good idea what to expect from today’s announcement, but LG always has a few surprises waiting in the wings. Stay tuned to Indianexpress.com for the latest in technology!

