Lenovo Z5, world’s first true bezel-less phone to launch today: India timings, expected price, etc

Lenovo Z5, which could be the world’s first true bezel-less smartphone will launch at the China Film Director Center in Beijing today. Lenovo Z5 launch event will begin at 2 PM local time, which is around 11:30 AM in India. Lenovo’s next-generation flagship is said to have screen-to-body ratio of 95 per cent, which is the highest seen on a phone so far. The world’s first true bezel-less phone will launch with 4TB internal storage and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based dual camera setup.

Lenovo has put out several official teasers of its upcoming phone in the past. The company’s Vice President Chang Cheng also shared a concept sketch of Lenovo Z5 with no bezels at all on Chinese social networking site Weibo. The phone does not seem to sport a notch, a trend which has become common on most smartphones these days. 4TB storage for Lenovo Z5 was also revealed in a Weibo post by Cheng. The company claims that Z5’s internal space can store up to 1 million photographs, 2000 HD movies, and 150,000 lossless music files.

Lenovo Z5 camera samples shared by the company suggest the phone will come with AI-powered dual rear cameras. Both the camera samples seem to have been taken in the dark to highlight enhanced camera performance low-light conditions. Separately, tipster SlashLeaks took to Twitter to share a rendered image of Lenovo Z5 which shows a chin at the bottom of the phone, said to house the selfie camera and proximity sensors. Of course, the leak is not an official confirmation and we will have to wait for the launch to know more. Reports also suggest that Z5 will come with a pop-up front camera and audio could be transmitted as seen on Vivo Apex.

Lenovo Z5 detailed specifications are unclear at this point. However, the company has been active in sharing teasers for its upcoming phone on social media platforms. Of course, the focus will be on all-screen display design. According to the company, it took 18 patented technologies and four technological breakthroughs to achieve the design on Lenovo Z5. A separate Weibo post by Cheng reveals that Z5 will offer 45 days of battery standby time, though the battery capacity is unknown.

