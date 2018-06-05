Lenovo Z5 with a notch display launched in China: Price, specifications and features

Lenovo Z5 is not all that the company claimed prior to its launch and yes, it comes with a notch on top of the display. Lenovo Z5 is not all that the company claimed prior to its launch and yes, it comes with a notch on top of the display.

Lenovo Z5, which was touted by the company as the world’s true bezel-less phone has been launched in China. However, the Z5 is not all that the company claimed prior to its launch and yes, it comes with a notch on top of the display. Lenovo Vice President Chang Cheng previously shared a concept sketch of Lenovo Z5 with no bezels or notch and the phone was said to feature 95 per cent screen-to-body. Instead, the Z5 has 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Lenovo Z5 with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage is priced at 1,299 Yuan, which is around Rs 13,700 on conversion. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model costs 1,799 yuan (Rs 18,800 approx). Lenovo Z5 will go on sale in China from June 12. Ahead of the launch, the company put out a teaser on Chinese social networking site Weibo for 4TB storage variant, said to store up to 1 million photographs, 2000 HD movies, and 150,000 lossless music files. It looks like the company has ditched 4TB model for Lenovo Z5 as well.

Lenovo Z5 gets a 6.2-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2246×1080 pixels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a notch on top. The Z5 sports double-sided 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass for protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 processor and is backed by a 3,300mAh battery. The dual 16MP rear cameras are backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI). The front shooter is 8MP with f/2.0 aperture. The camera can shoot videos in 4K resolution.

