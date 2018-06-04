Lenovo Z5 leaked render shows selfie camera placement on a chin

It seems as if though, Lenovo Z5 is far from being called a true bezel-less smartphone. It seems as if though, Lenovo Z5 is far from being called a true bezel-less smartphone.

Lenovo Z5 has quickly become one of the more anticipated smartphones to be released this year, and now it’s been rendered in a new leak. Tipster SlashLeaks has released a rendered image of the Z5, and it allegedly shows a “chin” at the bottom of the phone which appears to house a selfie camera and the proximity sensors. If the leaked image turns out to be true, Lenovo Z5 is far from being called a true bezel-less smartphone.

There’s a lot of buzz around the release of the Lenovo Z5 on the web, after all, the phone was promised to be the first in the world to have an all-screen design with a 95 per cent screen-to-body-ratio. Previously VP of Lenovo Group Chang Cheng has promised a smartphone with a bezel-less display without a display notch. It appears as though Lenovo Z5 is not going to be the first mainstream smartphone with an all-screen display, rather it will mimic Mi Mix’s design. Xiaomi’s original Mi Mix smartphone had a camera below the screen as well.

Of course, it’s impossible to confirm whether the render is accurate or not. Also, there’s a lot we still don’t know about the Lenovo Z5. Rumour has it that Lenovo will offer a whopping 4TB of internal storage. The device is expected to come equipped with AI-powered dual rear cameras. As of the battery, the Z5 will offer a standby time of 45 days. Lenovo plans to launch the Z5 in China on June 5, which is tomorrow.

