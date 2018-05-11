Lenovo Z5 flagship teased, could be the world’s first true bezel-less smartphone

Lenovo’s Z5 flagship smartphone looks fancy in the concept sketch. (Image credit: Chang Cheng/Weibo) Lenovo’s Z5 flagship smartphone looks fancy in the concept sketch. (Image credit: Chang Cheng/Weibo)

Lenovo has started teasing the Z5, the company’s next-generation flagship smartphone with an all-screen display and no notch. The company’s Vice President Chang Cheng took to Weibo and shared a concept sketch of a phone with no bezels at all. The sketch shows that the Z5 will offer the screen-to-body ratio of more than 95 per cent, the highest so far seen on a phone.

Cheng writes that the company has achieved four technological breakthroughs and 18 patented technologies through the Lenovo Z5. It is likely that the handset may come with an in-display fingerprint scanner, in-screen ear piece, and a pop-up selfie camera. At the moment, the phone’s specifications have not been made public.

Lenovo’s Z5 flagship smartphone looks fancy in the concept sketch. It appears to be a phone from the future, something we’ve all dreamed off. The only smartphone that comes close to the Lenovo Z5 is the Vivo Apex. The futuristic device comes with a 91 per cent screen-to-body-ratio, an on-screen fingerprint scanner, and a pop-up selfie camera. Although the phone has been made official in China, the company is yet to make the device available in the market.

There is no release date set for the Lenovo Z5, although some reports suggest the phone will make its debut on June 14. Many believe Lenovo is reconstructing its own brand with the upcoming Z5. Primarily known for its laptops, Lenovo also owns the iconic Motorola brand.

