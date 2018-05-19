Lenovo Z5 will be the world’s first phone to come with 4TB storage

Lenovo Z5 will be the first smartphone to come with 4TB internal storage. Lenovo Z5 will be the first smartphone to come with 4TB internal storage.

After teasing the full-screen Lenovo Z5, the company’s VP Chang Cheng took to social network Weibo once again to reveal another highlight of the phone, this time the device will come with a mammoth 4TB storage. The teaser claims that the Z5’s 4TB of internal storage can store up to 1 million photographs, 2000 HD movies, and 150,000 lossless music files. The VP also disclosed that the company plans to launch the device in June.

Most recent high-end smartphones have been launched with either 128GB or 256GB storage size. Lenovo Z5, however, is expected to become the first smartphone with 4TB storage. If true, it will force other OEMs to launch smartphones with massive storage capacities in the near future.

Also read: Lenovo Z5 could be the world’s first true bezel-less smartphone

Apart from its 4TB storage, Lenovo Z5 is claimed to have over 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio, which means it will have an all-screen front surface. The design of the Z5 appears to look like the Apple iPhone X but doesn’t come with a notch above the screen. Lenovo has also found out a way to eliminate a larger bottom part of the bezel – often called the “Chin”. Unlike the iPhone X, though, there is no earpiece and selfie-camera anywhere visible on the front. There is a possibility that the Lenovo Z5 will have a pop-up selfie camera, while audio could be transmitted through vibration, as seen on the Vivo Apex. According to an earlier post by the VP, 18 patented technologies and four technological breakthroughs were made for the phone.

Also read: OnePlus 6 will start at Rs 34,999 in India, first open sale from May 22: Here are details

At the moment, Lenovo is mum about the phone’s specifications and camera capabilities. If the phone is real, it is highly unlikely the company will bring the device to the Indian market. Hopefully, more details about the phone will be shared closer to the launch date.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd