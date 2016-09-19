Lenovo sends invites for Z2 Plus, India launch this Thursday

Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered a Snapdragon 820 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage (Image: Lenovo India) Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered a Snapdragon 820 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage (Image: Lenovo India)

Lenovo has shared an invite on their Twitter account to the launch of the company’s Z2 Plus smartphone. The Z2 Plus is the Indian version of Lenovo’s Zuk Z2 smartphone that was launched in May this year. The dual SIM phone will be revealed at the company’s event in Delhi on Thursday.

Lenovo Z2 Plus is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820 processor, and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It features a 5-inch Full HD display with 1920×1080 pixels resolution.

The primary camera on the phone is 13MP with a f/2.2 aperture and LED flash. The secondary camera is 8MP with a f/2.0 aperture. The Z2 Plus is backed by a 3,500 mAh battery that support fast charging using Quick Charge 3.0.

Other sensors on the device include a fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, compass and gyro.

Lenovo had delayed the launch of the Zuk Z1 in India by almost a year after its global launch. On the other hand, the company is bringing the Zuk Z2 in India in a much timely fashion. The Z2 Plus will be an Amazon exclusive device.

Lenovo Zuk Z2 was launched in China in May 2016. The company successively launched the Zuk Z2 Pro in June this year, featuring a 5.2-inch Super Amoled display. It comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage capacity. There is however no word on the Zuk Z2 Pro being launched in India at Thursday’s event, or any time soon.

