Lenovo Z2 Plus gets a price-cut, now available starting at Rs 14,999 on Flipkart, Amazon

Lenovo Z2 Plus, which was launched at Rs 17,999 in India, is one of the best mid-budget options available in the market right now. Lenovo Z2 Plus, which was launched at Rs 17,999 in India, is one of the best mid-budget options available in the market right now.

Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB) is now available on Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 14,999. The 4GB variant of the Z2 Plus is up for sale as well across offline retail stores. The smartphone can be bought in black and white colour variants. The Z2 Plus, which was launched at Rs 17,999 in India, is one of the best mid-budget options available in the market. It is now available at Rs 3,000 less. The 4GB variant costs Rs 19,999.

Lenovo Z2 Plus emerged as the winner in mid-budget category in IndianExpress’ ‘Best smartphones of 2016’ awards. The smartphone features a 5-inch full HD display with 2.5D curved glass design. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor with two storage options – 3GB RAM with 32GB storage and a 4GB RAM model with 64GB internal storage.

Lenovo Z2 features a 13MP primary camera with f/2.2 aperture. There is also an 8MP selfie camera with electronic image stabilisation. Lenovo Z2 Plus’ home button also doubles up as fingerprint scanner. Lenovo is calling the sensor as U Touch with enhancements like gesture support and quick switching between apps.

In our review, we said the Lenovo Z2 Plus offers almost everything a smartphone buyer is aspiring for these days, but without charging a bomb for it. If you can’t spend as much as a Mi 5 or a OnePlus 3, this seems like your next best Android bet. The phone comes inbuilt with a U-health app that runs in the background tracking steps, calories burnt and distance covered.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd