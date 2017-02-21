Lenovo Vibe K5 Note with 64GB internal storage launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Vibe K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will go on sale starting on Tuesday, exclusively on Flipkart. Vibe K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will go on sale starting on Tuesday, exclusively on Flipkart.

Lenovo has announced the upgraded version of the Vibe K5 Note, with extra storage. The Vibe K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage will go on sale starting 11:59 pm on Tuesday, exclusively on Flipkart. The smartphone has been priced at Rs 13,499 and is available in Gold, Silver, and Dark Grey colour options.

In addition, Lenovo has announced that the existing Vibe K5 Note with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory will get a price drop. It will now be available for Rs 12,499, down from Rs 13,499. The Vibe K5 Note was launched in India in 3GB and 4GB variants.

Watch all our videos from Express Technology

Talking about its specifications, the Vibe K5 Note features a 5.5-inch Full HD display having a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It packs a 64-bit octa-core processor (MediaTek Helio P10) clocked at 1.8GHz, paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB of internal memory. In terms of camera optics, it has a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera with PDAF and an 8-megapixel front shooter at the front. The phone is further backed by a 3,500mAh battery and in addition, it also features a fingerprint scanner, Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and microSD card support (up to 128GB).

Connectivity options include dual-SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, OTG support, and Bluetooth. The smartphone runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow with Lenovo’s VibeUI on the top. It also comes preloaded with TheaterMax technology for VR.

Also read: Lenovo Vibe K5 Note vs Redmi Note 3 vs Moto G4 Plus: Fight of the budget phones

Lenovo Mobile Business Group (MBG) – that comprises Lenovo and Motorola – has emerged as the number two smartphone brand in India with 8.9% and 9.8% market share by volume and value respectively, as per International Data Corporation (IDC) India Q4 2016 Smartphone Market Report.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd