Lenovo Vibe K5 gets updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 in India, priced at Rs. 7,499 on Amazon

Lenovo Vibe K5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 launched on Amazon Lenovo Vibe K5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 launched on Amazon

Lenovo’s budget Vibe K5 smartphone will now be available with Qualcomm’s 64-bit octa-core Snapdragon 616 processor on Amazon India. The device was launched last year featuring an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 SoC with 2GB RAM at Rs. 6,699. . The updated Lenovo Vibe K5 comes at price of Rs. 7,499 on Amazon.

The Lenovo Vibe K5 is a dual-SIM (Micro-SIM + Micro-SIM) smartphone that supports 4G LTE. The handset is backed by a 2750mAh removable battery and weighs 150 grams.

The Vibe K5 sports a 5-inch HD (720 x 1280 pixels) display. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash, and a 5-megapixel front facing selfie camera. The operating system is Android 5.1 Lollipop with Vibe UI. The 16GB internal storage can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). Lenovo Vibe K5 comes in three colour options —Platinum Silver, Champagne Gold and Graphite Grey.

Lenovo has essentially provided the same 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 SoC in Vibe K5 as its Vibe K5 Plus. The Vibe K5 was first unveiled at MWC 2016 in March alongside Vibe K5 Plus. Both handsets later made it to India. The Vibe K5 Plus at Rs. 8,499 features almost same specifications as the Vibe K5. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa-core processor but with a 5-inch full-HD (1080p) display.`

