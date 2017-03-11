Lenovo Vibe B with Android Marshmallow reportedly available in India at Rs 5799

Lenovo Vibe B is now available to purchase at a price of Rs 5,799, according to Mahesh Telecom. Lenovo Vibe B is now available to purchase at a price of Rs 5,799, according to Mahesh Telecom.

Looks like Lenovo has silently launched a new affordable smartphone in the Indian market. The phone, dubbed as Lenovo Vibe B, is now available to purchase at a price of Rs 5,799. The information about the launch has been revealed by a Mumbai-based retailer, Mahesh Telecom. Lenovo is yet to confirm the availability of the Vibe B.

According to the retailer, the smartphone comes with a 4.5-inch WQVGA and is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6735M processor with 1GB RAM. The phone also comes with 8GB of internal memory which can be expanded up to 32GB via microSD card slot. The Vibe B runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It also comes with a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing shooter.

The Vive B also features a 2000mAh battery (removable), which claims to deliver 11.3 hours of talk time. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Dual-SIM, Wi-Fi 802/11/b/g/n and Bluetooth 4.2. The smartphone comes pre-loaded with a slew of apps including Skype, Twitter, UC Browser, Evernote, and more.

The Vibe B is cheaper and less powerful than most of today’s popular budget smartphones, but it seems like a great deal considering what you are getting. The phone will primarily cater to the offline market, so there’s a little chance it will ever be made available through online channels.

Lenovo Vibe B comes in two colour options: Matte Black and Matte White. The phone is currently available for sale in Mumbai and one should expect its nationwide availability by end of the week.

