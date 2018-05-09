Lenovo to launch new flagship with over 95 percent screen-to-body ratio

Lenovo is all set to launch a new smartphone with over 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. (Image credit: Lenovo/Weibo) Lenovo is all set to launch a new smartphone with over 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. (Image credit: Lenovo/Weibo)

Lenovo is gearing up to launch a new smartphone with over 95 per cent screen-to-body ratio. A teaser poster by the company’s VP Chang Cheng on a social media platform Weibo hints at a phone with ultra-thin bezels and without a ‘notch’. Cheng posted the teaser and asked fans to guess what the screen-to-body ratio would have a) 80-84 per cent, b) 85-89 per cent, c) 90-94 per cent, and d) 95 per cent.

Since the teaser image of the phone has been cropped, it is hard to tell the presence of a ‘notch’ above the screen. And if Lenovo is planning to ditch the controversial notch, it would probably mean that there will be no space to accommodate a front-facing camera. Meanwhile, a GizmoChina report claims that the Lenovo-made smartphone might have a retracting front camera.

Also read: Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB RAM sale on Amazon India from May 13: Specifications and features

Lenovo may launch the device on June 14, although the company is yet to confirm the release date. Details about the smartphone, including its specifications are unknown at the moment. Even the official name of the smartphone is yet to be revealed.

So far the Vivo Apex is the only smartphone with the highest screen-to-body-ratio. First announced as a concept device at CES 2018 and later commercially launched in China, Vivo’s Apex comes with a 91% screen-to-body-ratio, an under-display fingerprint scanner, and the selfie camera that pops out from the phone’s top side. The high-end smartphone has a 5.99-inch OLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor. During a launch event in China, the company said that device will be mass produced in mid-2018.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd