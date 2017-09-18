Lenovo Tab 4 series launched as Flipkart exclusive: Price, specs, features

Lenovo Tab 4 series has been announced for India. All four tablet models will be Flipkart exclusive. Lenovo Tab 4 series has been announced for India. All four tablet models will be Flipkart exclusive.

Lenovo has launched the Tab 4 series in India, which includes a total of four tablets – Tab 4 8, Tab 4 8 Plus, Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus. The Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 8 Plus have been priced at Rs 12,990 and Rs 16,990, respectively. The Tab 4 10 and Tab 4 10 Plus have been priced at Rs 24,990 and Rs 29,990, respectively. All these tablets will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

Lenovo Tab 4 8 and Tab 4 10 Plus are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 64-bit quad-core 1.4GHz processor, though Lenovo has not specified which model. The tablets sport 2GB RAM and 16GB of storage, and come with Dolby Atmos audio technology for an immersive audio experience via speakers as well as headphones. The Tab 4 8 sports an 8-inch HD (720) display while the Tab 4 10 plus features a 10-inch HD resolution (720p) display.

The Plus version of the Lenovo Tab 4 series comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage on board and has a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core 2.0 GHz processor. The Lenovo Tab 8 Plus and Tab 4 10 Plus have glass panels on the front and back with dual-glass casings as well. Lenovo says this will protect the tablet from scratches and dents. Both sport an ultra-sleek and light weight design, claims the company. Lenovo Tab 4 Plus series has a USB Type-C port for charging, a fingerprint quick-login, Quick Charge 3.0 and a Full HD display resolution, so that’s an upgrade compared to the regular versions.

On the battery front, Lenovo claims the Tab 4 series comes with up to 20 hours of battery life. There’s also a Productivity Pack for the Tab 4 series, which features a Bluetooth keyboard that doubles as a stand, a protective sleeve, and a convenient taskbar. Lenovo also has a Kids’ package that features kid-friendly content by KIDOZ, a shock-resistant bumper, a screen filter for sensitive eyes. The Tab 4 will also block age-inappropriate content and set time limits on the child’s tablet use, granting extra parental controls.

“The Tab 4 is designed to be a one-stop solution for multiple-user functionality which is relevant for an Indian family. We believe the versatility, powerful computing and customisation of the Lenovo Tab 4 series makes it an ideal choice for a family,” said Bhaskar Choudhuri, Director – Marketing, Lenovo India in a press statement.

