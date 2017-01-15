Lenovo sends out press invite for MWC 2017, may debut Moto G5 Plus

Motorola’s MWC 2017 event is scheduled for February 26. (Image of Moto G4 Plus for representation) Motorola’s MWC 2017 event is scheduled for February 26. (Image of Moto G4 Plus for representation)

Lenovo has started sending its invites out for the MWC 2017 where the company will likely to show off a new smartphone. Although Lenovo did not disclose too many details about the device, the invite received to CNET clearly hints at a new smartphone to be announced under the “Moto” brand.

The event is scheduled for February 26, and the invite depicts a Moto phone casting a shadow in the shape of the Sagrada Familia Church in Barcelona. Mobile World Congress is an annual trade show, where major manufacturers, including Samsung, LG and Xiaomi, often release new smartphones.

Judging by the design of the phone shown on the invitation, it could be the much-hyped Moto G5 Plus, which leaked online earlier this month. The press image of the supposed phone was posted on Chinese social network Weibo, revealing the Moto G5 Plus in a silver grey colour variant and with a single rear camera. The phone’s design is similar to that of the Moto X, leading many to speculate that Motorola will reintroduce the next-generation Moto X.

TechDroider later reported that the device’s isn’t the upcoming Moto X, but it has the codenamed Cedric and is the XT1670. Then a device having the same design appeared on a Romanian site OLX, called the Moto G5 Plus. The OLX listing has been removed, but it did reveal specs that include a 5.5-inch FHD display, a Snapdragon 625 processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB of internal storage, microSD card support, a 13MP rear camera, a 5-megapixel front camera,and a 3,080mAh battery. It may run Android 7.0 Nougat and will include a fingerprint scanner.

Although the ‘Plus’ model of the Moto G range has always been the most powerful, Lenovo might also introduce the Moto G5. A report by AndroidSoul in the past has revealed the company’s plans to introduce the Moto G5, which will look just like the Moto G5 Plus, barring a few changes. But the G5 remains a rumour.

Finally, while there’s no hint of it on the company’s invite, we’re also likely in for news on Moto Mods. Motorola expects to launch 12 mods in 2017. Unfortunately, we won’t really know what Lenovo is actually coming up until the official launch, so stay tuned.

