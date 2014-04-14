Lenovo S660 seems a good mid-segement choice at Rs 13,999

The Lenovo S660 is priced at INR 13,999(MRP), and will be available at http://www.thedostore.com and across 1,400 Lenovo exclusive stores starting Monday.

Lenovo on Monday announced the launch of Lenovo S660, a new addition to its popular S-series smartphones. The S660 combines premium metal design elements with quad-core performance and longer battery life for an overall impressive mobile user experience.

The Lenovo S660 complements Lenovo’s existing portfolio of smartphones, offering consumers greater choice to fit their lifestyle and budget quotient.

Being a compact 4.7 inch device primed for users looking for a high mobility, the new Lenovo S660 is equipped with a 1.3GHz quad-core processor and runs on Android Jelly Bean.

“The innovation and technology that goes into Lenovo products have always mesmerized me,” said Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor after launching the S660 smartphone. “The Lenovo S660 is a must have smartphone for people looking for a stylish performer at an affordable price,” he added.

For consumers seeking a fashionable yet functional device, the S660 is the perfect fit, as it is loaded with Lenovo Premium DOit Apps and also comes with a scratch resistant, brushed metal exterior. Additionally, this well-rounded smartphone is equipped with an extended 36-hour talk-time battery for optimal power usage that lets users talk, surf, chat, check email and watch videos all day long.

The new Lenovo S660 also comes with a dual 3G SIM capability as well as an 8MP rear camera to snap and share amazing photos. A great multipurpose smartphone, it has expandable storage – up to 32GB via a micro SD card – and comes with an appealing snap-stand case, which not only protects the smartphone against drops & scratches but also helps prop up the phone for watching movies.

The Lenovo S660 is priced at INR 13,999(MRP), and will be available at http://www.thedostore.com and across 1,400 Lenovo exclusive stores and leading Smartphone retail stores starting Monday.

“Lenovo is the third largest connected device makers in the world. While, we have expanded aggressively into the global smartphone market in the last two years, we have also kept a close watch on the requirements of smartphone users” said Mr. Sudhin Mathur, Director-Smartphones, Lenovo India.

“The Lenovo S660 complements our extremely successful P780 and is an amalgamation of striking design, long battery life, blazing fast processing speed and a wallet-friendly price that consumers look for in smartphones today,” he added.

