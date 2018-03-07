Lenovo S5 with 6000mAh battery leaked, expected to launch on March 20

Lenovo S5 is expected to come with a massive 6000mAh battery and a premium design. (Image of Lenovo K8 Note for representation) Lenovo S5 is expected to come with a massive 6000mAh battery and a premium design. (Image of Lenovo K8 Note for representation)

Lenovo is apparently launching a new smartphone under the company’s ‘S’ series. Lenovo’s VP Chang Cheng has shared a teaser on China’s social media platform Weibo, where the company announced that it is hosting an event on March 20. The teaser image suggests the company could launch the Lenovo S5, which is likely to be a premium mid-end smartphone.

For the past few days, Lenovo has been teasing about the upcoming device. Last month, Cheng had teased the bottom half of the phone that showed the phone with a reflective back and a curved design. In another teaser, Cheng hinted that the device might come with ZUK’s ZUI Android skin. While not much is known about the Lenovo S5 at this point, the smartphone is rumoured to come with a hardware security chip. Other than that, the smartphone is expected to come with a 6000mAh battery inside.

Just last month, the Lenovo K520 was spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA. As per the listing, the handset sports a 5.65-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels, a 2GHz octa-core processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB or 64GB storage. The Lenovo K520 has dual cameras on the back, while an 8MP front-facing snapper on the front. The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 8.0 Oreo.

More information, including pricing and availability, will be shared on the launch day itself. Lenovo S5 hould be seen as the company’s comeback smartphone. It remains to be seen if the company plans to bring the Lenovo S5 to India or not.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd