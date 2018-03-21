Lenovo S5 with 18:9 display, dual-rear cameras launched in China: Price, features and full specifications. Lenovo S5 with 18:9 display, dual-rear cameras launched in China: Price, features and full specifications.

Lenovo S5 smartphone with a bigger 18:9 aspect ratio display and dual-rear cameras has been launched by the company in China. Lenovo has not yet had any new smartphone launches in 2018 for the Indian market. It is not clear if the Lenovo S5 will be introduced in India or other global markets as well. Lenovo S5 follows the trend of the newer taller display and this phone will go on sale from March 23 in China. Here’s a look at the Lenovo S5.

Lenovo S5 Price, Sale date

Lenovo S5 is limited to the China market for now. Lenovo has launched the phone in three RAM/Storage models. The base variant comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage for a price of Yuan 999 which is around Rs 10,294 on conversion to the India prices. The 4GB RAM and 64GB model variant is priced at Yuan 1,199, which is Rs 12,354 on conversion. The highest variant has 4GB RAM and 128GB storage on board and the price is Yuan 1,499, which comes to Rs 15,446 on conversion. Lenovo has launched the S5 in two colour options: black and red. The Lenovo S5 is listed on the company’s China e-commerce website for

Lenovo S5 Specifications

Lenovo S5 has 5.7-inch full screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and sports a full metal body. Dimensions of the Lenovo S5 are 154 mm x 73.5 mm x 7.8 mm and it weighs about 155 g. The display resolution is full HD+ which is 2160 x 1080 pixels with IPS. The Lenovo S5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor clocked at 2.0Ghz with 3GB/4GB RAM options. The expandable storage support is 128GB.

Coming to the rear camera, it is 13MP+13MP with the phone supporting a Bokeh, Portrait mode as well. The front camera is 16MP. The rear camera is also capable of 4K video recording along with 1080p and 720p video recording. The aperture on both the rear camera sensors is f/2.2. The smartphone runs ZUI 3.7 version based on Android Oreo. It has a 3000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Sensors on the Lenovo S5 are: fingerprint, gravity, Light sensor, proximity sensor and compass.

It sports an integrated metal body and also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. From a design perspective, Lenovo S5 looks a lot like other options in the market, including the OnePlus 5T. The Lenovo S5 comes with a USB Type-C charging port and supports OTG data transmission. On the connectivity front, it includes WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 2.4GHz & 5GHz and Bluetooth 4.2LE. The front camera also has a face unlock feature and this is a dual SIM smartphone.

